MOGADISHU Nov 2 Somali Islamists al Shabaab
said they had ambushed a group of military trainees on Monday
southwest of the capital Mogadishu and killed 30 of them, though
the claim could not be independently confirmed.
A Somali military officer confirmed the ambush but said
fighting was still going on and that no death toll was
immediately available.
The ambush came a day after at least 13 people were killed
after al Shabaab militants stormed a hotel in Mogadishu where
government officials and lawmakers stay.
The militants, which aim to topple the Western-backed Somali
government, and local authorities often cite different numbers
of casualties after such attacks.
The government is battling to rebuild the Horn of Africa
nation after more than two decades of conflict. Al Shabaab ruled
large parts of Somalia until 2011, when it was driven out of
Mogadishu by African and Somali troops.
"We understand al Shabaab ambushed the Somali military
commando trainees and captured two military pickup trucks,"
Ahmed Ibrahim, the military officer, told Reuters.
"It is too early to know what the casualties are because
fighting is still going on in the jungle," he said.
Al Shabaab's military spokesman, Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab,
said his group had killed 30 commando trainees and seized four
military trucks.
"We are pursuing the rest who fled," he said.
(Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Gareth Jones)