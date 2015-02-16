NAIROBI Feb 16 Islamist gunmen killed four
airport workers in a drive-by shooting in the centre of
Mogadishu on Monday, the police and rebels said, showing the
rebels can still carry out attacks in the capital even as they
lose territory in the countryside.
The Mogadishu airport's deputy director was one of the
people killed, according to Nur Ismail, a police officer. The
attack took place near the airport in K4, a bustling business
district.
"Armed men in a car opened fire on Mogadishu airport
aviation workers," Ismail said. "The workers died then and there
and the attackers escaped."
Al Shabaab militants were pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011,
but the group has vowed to continue its battle against a
Western-backed government which also enjoys broad pan-African
support.
African Union peacekeepers and the Somali army last year
opened a campaign that has forced the al Qaeda-linked rebels out
of major strongholds in central and southern regions.
Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab's military operations
spokesman, told Reuters the group was behind the attack on the
airport workers.
"We shall step up killing those who work for the government
or at their airport," he said.
Al Shabaab militants have in the past targeted Mogadishu's
main airport, Aden Adde International Airport, with suicide
bombers and mortar attacks.
However, the airport has in recent years been refurbished
and several major upgrades are planned as more international
airlines express interest in flying to Somalia.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Drazen
Jorgic; Editing by Larry King)