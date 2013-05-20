* Mogadishu in talks with rival factions to defuse row
* Clans vying for control of lucrative Kismayu in south
* Government: return to civil war, anarchy not an option
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, May 20 Somalia's new government said
on Monday it was pursuing talks to resolve rival claims for
control in the south that have stoked fears of a return to the
clan wars that pitched the nation into anarchy two decades ago.
A local assembly on Thursday declared a former Islamist
warlord, Ahmed Madobe, president of Jubaland. Madobe is not
viewed favourably by Mogadishu and within a day two other men
had pronounced themselves president, including Barre Hirale, a
former warlord and defence minister seen as pro-government.
How the fate of Jubaland and its port city Kismayu is
resolved will be a litmus test for Somalia as it rebuilds from
the ruins of war and cements a fragile peace, a quest hampered
by the central government's weakness outside Mogadishu.
Islamist militants or clan militias, hovering in the wings,
could swoop if the competition for Kismayu turns violent. But
guns have stayed silent so far and the government's stated
determination to seek talks could help it stay that way.
"It will take time but there is no going back to civil war.
That is not an option," Ahmed Adan, a spokesman for Prime
Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon Saaid, told Reuters, calling for
"peaceful and authentic negotiations".
On the ground, several Kismayu residents said they still
feared a resurgence of the gun-toting militias that carved up
the Horn of Africa state after civil war erupted in 1991.
"Kismayu is returning to the era of warlords. It is each
clan and its own might," Dahaba Olad, a mother of eight, said by
telephone. "We don't want war, but it is inevitable."
Shopkeeper Safia Ali said she was doubtful southern
Somalia's clan rivalries could be overcome. "Sooner or later
there will be civil war in Kismayu," Ali said.
Their fears are fuelled by Kismayu's strategic position.
"Kismayu is perhaps the biggest prize to be had in Somalia,"
said J Peter Pham of the U.S.-based Atlantic Council. "It has
the biggest working seaport in the country, two airports, and is
surrounding by potentially rich agricultural lands."
DIVVYING UP POWER
Regional capitals and Western donors are nervous of any
reversal of gains made in Somalia by African Union peacekeepers
in the fight against the Islamist al Shabaab rebels, seen as a
threat to stability in east Africa and well beyond.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's cash-strapped federal
government exerts little authority beyond Mogadishu. How to
divvy up power between the centre and regions is a thorny issue,
particularly when Kismayu's lucrative port is at stake.
The prime minister's office said a high-level government
delegation was in negotiations with the rival parties. There is,
though, a widespread feeling among Somalia's southern clans that
Mogadishu is not listening to their demands.
Even so, a mixture of exhaustion with conflict and a desire
to capitalise on Kismayu's trade flow could help peace to hold.
"Among the clans I don't think there is any appetite for
civil war. There is, though, a real appetite for control of
power and resources," said Abdi Aynte, director of the
Mogadishu-based Heritage Institute for Policy Studies.
Madobe, who some see as close to Kenya, was governor of
Kismayu during an Islamist administration that was routed when
Ethiopian forces, with the tacit backing of the United States,
waged an offensive in Somalia from 2006 to 2009.
He was held in Ethiopia for two years. After his release
Madobe and his powerful Ras Kamboni militia sided with Kenyan
troops against al Shabaab from late 2011.
Kenya's land forces swept into Somalia to secure the porous
frontier the two share and are now part of a near 18,000-strong
African Union peacekeeping force fighting al Shabaab. A Kenyan
ally in Kismayu could provide Nairobi with a welcome buffer.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jogic and Richard Lough;
Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark
Heinrich)