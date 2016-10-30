(Adds details of release of Kenyan woman)
MOGADISHU Oct 30 The Islamist group al Shabaab
seized a town northwest of Somalia's capital from government
forces on Sunday, the latest small centre taken by the militant
group trying to topple the country's Western-backed government.
Al Shabaab, which once ruled much of Somalia, has been
fighting for years to impose its strict interpretation of Islam
on Somalia. African Union and Somali troops have driven it from
major urban strongholds and ports, but they have often struggled
to defend smaller, more remote areas from attacks.
"Many al Shabaab fighters attacked us this morning and after
brief fighting we left the town for tactical reasons," Somali
army Major Hussein Edin told Reuters from the nearby town of
Baidoa. One Somali soldier was killed, he said.
Goofgaduud lies about 250 km (160 miles) northwest of
Mogadishu, the capital.
Al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, Sheikh Abdiasis
Abu Musab, confirmed the group had captured the settlement. He
said seven Somali soldiers were killed.
Al Shabaab's casualty figures and those announced by
officials often differ.
In a separate incident, Somali forces in the semi-autonomous
Galmudug region north of Mogadishu freed a Kenyan woman, Loise
Njoki Weru, who officials said was held by pirates since 2015.
Galmudug Vice President Mohamed Hashi said she was now in
safe hands after security forces rescued her and had spoken to
her family, but he did not say when she would be repatriated.
Earlier this month, 26 Asian sailors were freed after more
than four years of captivity in a small fishing village in
Somalia after being held by pirates.
(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh, Feisal Omar and Abdirahman Hussein;
Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Larry King and Susan Thomas)