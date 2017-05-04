MOGADISHU May 4 The Somali government arrested
two soldiers on Thursday in connection with the killing a
government minister in a suspected case of mistaken identity,
the minister of information said.
Public works minister Abbas Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji died in
his car on Wednesday when security forces on patrol in the
capital Mogadishu opened fire on the vehicle, believing it was
being driven by militants, officials said.
The country's youngest minister, the 31-year-old was an
inspiration to many Somalis having grown up in a Kenyan refugee
camp, and his death caused an outpouring of grief online.
"Two bodyguards of the auditor general are now in the
central cell in Mogadishu. We are investigating them over who
killed the minister," the deputy prosecutor of
Somalia’s military court, Mumin Hussein Abdullahi, told Reuters.
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed cut short a visit to
neighbouring Ethiopia to fly home and attend the burial.
"The public works minister was patriotic and was known for
his ability and efficiency," said a statement from the
president's office.
Militants from the al Qaeda-affiliated group al Shabaab have
carried out frequent attacks in Mogadishu as they fight to
topple Somalia's Western-backed government and drive out African
Union peacekeeping troops.
Somalia has been at war since 1991, when clan-based warlords
overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.
