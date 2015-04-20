MOGADISHU, April 20 Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group claimed responsibility for an attack on a United Nations vehicle in the northeastern town of Garowe, where at least nine people were killed on Monday.

"We are behind the Garowe attack," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writin by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)