MOGADISHU Oct 22 Somalia's al Shabaab militants
said on Wednesday they had stoned an 18-year-old man to death
for raping a woman at gunpoint in one of their strongholds in
the southern Lower Shabelle region.
The group, which pledges loyalty to al Qaeda, has been
losing territory in an offensive by African and Somali troops,
but has been determined to demonstrate its authority over areas
it still controls.
Al Shabaab said the man raped a 28-year-old woman at
gunpoint in the outskirts of her village three days before he
was killed on Tuesday.
"This shows we have the power to sentence anyone who breaks
Islamic law," Sheikh Mohammed Abu Abdalla, the self-styled al
Shabaab governor for the region, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Al Shabaab said the woman would receive a two-year-old
heifer - the price of a dowry payment in the area.
In September, Al Shabaab militants said they stoned a woman
to death in the southern town of Barawe after a court they had
set up declared her guilty of adultery.
The rebels emerged as a fighting force in 2006, waging an
armed campaign to impose their strict interpretation of Islamic
law.
Somalia has been mired in chaos and conflict since the
overthrow of President Siad Barre in 1991.
