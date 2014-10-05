By Feisal Omar
| BARAWE, Somalia
BARAWE, Somalia Oct 5 About 1,000 African Union
and Somali troops launched an assault on Sunday to retake the
al-Shabaab militant stronghold of Barawe on the southern Somali
coast and has so far met no resistance, a Somali military
official said.
The African Union and the Somali military launched a joint
offensive in March to drive the al Qaeda-linked Islamists out of
towns and areas they control, and stepped up their campaign in
August after a surge in gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu.
Several al Shabaab members across Somalia have been arrested
and smaller towns retaken, but the rebels still hold swathes of
territory. On Aug. 30 the AU forces drove the militants out of
the small southern town of Bulamareer.
Barawe is the biggest al Shabaab-held town that the
offensive has targeted so far.
"We are now on all the fringes of Barawe town. There is no
resistance, but our forces are now going into the heart of the
town," Abdirizak Khalif, Somalia's deputy military commander,
told Reuters.
He was talking to Reuters on the outskirts of Barawe, after
soldiers in trucks, tanks and armoured vehicles had surrounded
the town which lies about 180 km (110 miles) south of Mogadishu.
Barawe had been fully controlled by the Islamist militia
with almost no government presence since 2006. Al Shabaab banned
many aspects of modern life in the town, and applied its strict
literal interpretation of Islamic sharia law, ordering
executions, floggings and amputations for crimes such as theft.
Al Shabaab ruled most of the southern region of Somalia from
2006 until 2011, when African troops marched into the capital.
On Saturday Al Shabaab militants ambushed and burned two
government vehicles approaching Barawe, Sheikh Abdiasis Abu
Musab, al Shabaab's military operation spokesman, told Reuters
on Sunday.
He declined comment on whether the Islamist militants had
abandoned the town.
Al Shabaab was destabilised badly after it lost the southern
port of Kismayo to AU and Somali government soldiers in
September 2012. The group had controlled the port since 2007,
and charged taxes to ships that sailed or docked from its
shores, raising revenues to expand its military campaign.
