* Al Shabaab flee town, offering no resistance, AU says
* Islamist militants had held Barawe since 2006
* Port seen as economically and strategically vital to al
Shabaab
(Adds AU, Somali forces to enter Barawe on Monday)
By Feisal Omar
BARAWE, Somalia, Oct 5 African Union and Somali
troops on Sunday took control of Barawe, a port town used by al
Shabaab to bring in arms and fighters from abroad, after the al
Qaeda-linked militants fled without a fight, the AU and a Somali
official said.
The African Union and the Somali military launched a joint
offensive in March to drive the Islamist fighters out of towns
and areas they control, and stepped up their campaign in August
after a surge in gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu.
Many al Shabaab members have been arrested and smaller towns
retaken, but the rebels still hold swathes of territory.
"I wish to share some very good news with the people of
Somalia. Al Shabaab terror capital Barawe is now under Somali
government control," Lydia Wanyoto, the acting head of the
African forces, said in a statement issued by the African Union.
Military officials said the AU and Somali soldiers would
remain on the outskirts of Barawe for a few hours, and enter the
town on Monday.
"There are no al Shabaab, but we felt it was not wise to
rush in today, for there can be bombs planted in the town," a
senior military officer who asked not to be named told Reuters.
Abdikadir Mohamed Sidii, the governor of the Lower Shabelle
region in southern Somalia, where Barawe is located, said that
al Shabaab had fled before the forces surrounded the town.
"We have settled most of the troops on the fringes of the
town in order not to scare the residents. Only a few infantry
are now inside. The mood is calm and there is neither attack nor
resistance. Residents are calm," Sidii told Reuters.
Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations
spokesman, declined to comment on whether the group had
abandoned the town.
ECONOMIC AND MILITARY BLOW
Hussein Nur, a university lecturer in governance and
leadership in Mogadishu, said Barawe's loss was a major blow to
al Shabaab.
"Economically, it was a port where they exported charcoal
and imported what they needed. Militarily, it was a strategic
place where Shabaab leaders and foreigners hid and trained
bombers," he told Reuters.
"For the government, it means al Shabaab no longer has a
base in the range of about 200 km away from Mogadishu. However,
this is not the elimination of al Shabaab. They are still strong
and control large swathes of Somalia."
Barawe, about 180 km (110 miles) south of Mogadishu, had
been fully controlled by the Islamist militia since 2006.
Al Shabaab banned many aspects of modern life in the town
and applied its strict interpretation of sharia, or Islamic law,
ordering executions, amputations or floggings for various
crimes.
Its sudden departure left residents far from at ease.
"Al Shabaab addressed us in the mosque ... they said they
were leaving the town and warned us against helping the
government," said a resident named Hussein Ibrahim.
"I am also preparing to flee. We are sure al Shabaab will
attack the town."
Western states, unnerved by the rising tide of Islamic
militancy, have given financial support to the AU peacekeeping
force.
Al Shabaab was badly damaged by the loss of the southern
port of Kismayo to AU forces in September 2012.
Kenya, which has deployed troops with the African Union
force, felt al Shabaab's reach in September last year when
gunmen from the group attacked the Westgate mall in the capital
Nairobi, leaving 67 dead.
(Additional reporting by Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu; Writing by
James Macharia; Editing by Jane Baird and Kevin Liffey)