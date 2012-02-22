* Convictions to bring max jail term of 25 years
* Britain wants convicted pirates transferred to Somalia
By Mark Anderson
HARGEISA, Feb 22 Somaliland's parliament
has passed legislation recognising piracy as a crime and
allowing for pirates convicted abroad to be transferred to the
breakaway enclave, officials said on Wednesday.
Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia in
1991 but is still not recognised internationally, said the laws
were a sign of the territory's commitment to fighting maritime
attacks off Somalia's shores.
The two laws come ahead of a conference on Somalia in London
on Thursday, at which Britain wants to push for the anarchic
Horn of Africa country to play a greater role in the fight
against a criminal enterprise that costs the world economy
billions of dollars each year.
Somalia has lacked effective government for the last two
decades, but Somaliland - which has a coastline facing Yemen -
has stronger central authority.
Until now, Somaliland has had to charge suspected pirates
landed on its shores with armed robbery. Under the new
legislation, piracy will carry a maximum jail term of 25 years.
"The passing of these laws proves that we are willing to
cooperate with the international community," Abdirahman
Abdillahi, speaker of Somaliland's House of Representatives,
told Reuters, referring to the fight against piracy.
Piracy in the strategic sealanes off Somalia has evolved
from a local response to illegal fishing and toxic dumping to an
international criminal enterprise.
While a fleet of foreign warships patrolling the Gulf of
Aden and Indian Ocean regularly detain suspected pirates, many
are quickly released because governments are reluctant to bring
them to trial.
Some experts estimate up to 90 percent of captured pirates
are turned loose.
Somalia lacks the judicial or prison infrastructure to try
and detain large numbers.
Up to now, regional countries like Seychelles and Kenya have
carried the burden of prosecuting and jailing pirates, but they
insist the load must be shared.
British Foreign Minister William Hague said earlier this
month the London conference should push for the transfer of
convicted pirates from regional states to Somalia as well as the
development of Somalia's maritime capacity.
Somaliland's Interior Minister Mohamed Nur Arale told
Reuters his authorities were ready to use additional external
funding to beef up its fledgling anti-piracy operations.
"We want to build the capacity of the maritime police
through additional equipment and training. The more their
capacity is improved, the more effective their efforts to deter
piracy will be, both inland and offshore," Arale said.
(Additional reporting by Hussein Ali Noor; Editing by Richard
Lough and Richard Meares)