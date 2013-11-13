* Government estimates final death toll at 300
* Weather forecast show cyclone is dissipating
* Mogadishu has pledged $1 mln in aid
By Abdiqani Hassan
BOSASSO, Somalia, Nov 13 The death toll from a
tropical cyclone that hit Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland
region at the weekend has risen to 140 but the final figure
could total 300, the government said on Wednesday.
The government has declared a state of emergency and
appealed for international aid to help the tiny Horn of Africa
region, which is rich in energy resources and is being sized up
by oil explorers.
Weather experts at the United Nation's Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) said the cyclone, which made landfall on
Saturday, was characterised by unusually heavy storms.
Latest rainfall data shows the cyclone has subsided after
flooding the coastal town of Eyl, Dangaroyo and the Puntland
capital Garowe, though heavy rains are still expected inland.
"So far we have confirmed the storm killed 140 people. We
are afraid the death toll may reach 300 because many people are
still missing. Roads have been cut and the only access to those
areas is by air," Abdullahi Ahmed, Puntland's interior minister,
told Reuters late on Tuesday.
The government said it needed clean water, non-perishable
foods, medicines, shelter materials and blankets.
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose country is
struggling to rebuild after two decades of civil war, has
pledged to send $1 million dollars to the storm-hit region.
FLASH FLOODS
Puntland said in August it had cut ties with Mogadishu,
accusing it of refusing to share power and foreign aid.
The region spans the north of Somalia and has largely
escaped the worst of the country's upheaval over the last 20
years. Foreign powers advocating a loose federal political
system for Somalia have held Puntland up as a possible model.
The cyclone's heavy torrential rains caused flash floods
that led to the loss of about 100,000 livestock and fishing
boats that were swept into the Indian Ocean.
The FAO said about 65 percent of Somalia's population
depends on livestock, a sector that has seen sharp growth since
Arab Gulf States lifted a nine-year ban on Somali livestock
exports. Half of these exports pass through the port of Bosasso
in Puntland.
Famine has added to Somalia's woes in the last three years.
"Knowing that livestock and fisheries are key livelihood
activities in the affected regions, we anticipate the storm to
heavily hurt coastal communities," said Rudi Van Aaken, the
acting head of FAO in Somalia, pledging help for the survivors.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)