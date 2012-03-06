MOGADISHU, March 6 Turkish Airlines
started flights to Mogadishu this week, the first major
international carrier to run a regular service to the Somali
capital in more than two decades.
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag flew into
Mogadishu to launch the twice-weekly Turkish Airlines
service to Istanbul via Sudan's capital Khartoum.
"Somalia was cut off but we have now connected it to the
world," he told reporters at Mogadishu's airport on Tuesday.
"We have repaired the airport and now international flights
can use it. We have discussed with the president and Turkey will
also do local flights inside Somalia."
Somalia has largely been a security vacuum since a dictator
was ousted in 1991. Stability is gradually returning to the
capital after Islamist rebels were forced out by African Union
and government troops last year.
Until now, flights into Mogadishu have been operated by
small east African operators linking the Horn of Africa nation
to neighbouring countries.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visited Somalia last
August, the first non-African government leader to do so in
nearly 20 years.
The Turks have since opened an embassy, improved the
international airport, offered Somalis university places in
Turkey and made plans to build a new hospital.
Erdogan's visit reflected Turkey's efforts to boost its
profile in Africa, as it has done in the Middle East in recent
years, and to promote itself as a model Muslim democracy.
Turkey is behind other emerging countries such as China,
Brazil and India in the race for new markets in Africa. But
under Erdogan's AK Party government, Turkey has boosted trade
with the continent and opened several new embassies,
particularly in Muslim Africa.
