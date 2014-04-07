* Briton, Frenchman worked as consultants for UN drug agency
* Pair were shot by man in police uniform, resident says
* U.N. staff previously targeted by Islamist group al
Shabaab
(Adds U.N. comment in paragraphs 5-6)
By Abdiqani Hassan
BOSASSO, Somalia, April 7 A Briton and a
Frenchman working for the United Nations were shot dead on
Monday at an airport in north-central Somalia, officials said.
A U.N. mission spokesman said it was not clear who was
behind the killings. But one witness said the pair were attacked
by a man in a police uniform while they sat in their car at
Galkayo airport.
Abdi Idris, an official in the semi-autonomous Puntland
region which administers the airport, gave the nationalities of
the two men and said they worked as consultants for the U.N.
anti-drugs agency.
The United Nations, which has spent billions of dollars in
Somalia since the outbreak of civil war in 1991, has often been
targeted by warring clan factions, most recently by al
Qaeda-aligned Islamist group al Shabaab.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the U.N. Security
Council both strongly condemned the attack on Monday and called
on Somali authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.
"The members of the Security Council are appalled that
individuals working to support the people of Somalia have been
killed as they sought to help Somalia progress towards peace and
prosperity," the 15-member council said in a statement.
Somalia's Puntland region has traditionally been more stable
than the rest of the country but in recent months attacks there
by al Shabaab militants have increased.
The Islamist group "welcomed the killing" but declined to
comment when asked if it was responsible. "We urge all Somalis
to target the U.N.," a spokesman for the group, Ali Mohamud
Rage, told Reuters.
Local resident Cali Faratol, who was at Galkayo airport when
the workers were attacked, said a man wearing a police uniform
shot them.
"Both men were in a car when he was shooting," Faratol said.
Nicholas Kay, the U.N. special representative for Somalia,
condemned the "callous" killing but said the organisation
remained "committed to continuing our vital support to the
Somali people as they emerge from decades of conflict."
Al Shabaab gunmen in the capital Mogadishu used a car bomb
to blow a hole in the U.N. compound's wall in June and 22
people, including U.N. staff, were killed in the ensuing
firefight.
In February, al Shabaab attacked a U.N. convoy with a
remote-controlled bomb, killing at least seven Somalis. No U.N.
staff were hurt in that attack.
(Additional Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Drazen Jorgic,
writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia, John
Stonestreet)