(Adds quote by U.S. counterterrorism director, analyst)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The Pentagon confirmed on
Friday that Ahmed Abdi Godane, a leader of the al Shabaab
Islamist group, was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Somalia this
week, calling it a "major symbolic and operational loss" for the
al Qaeda-affiliated militants.
"We have confirmed that Ahmed Godane, the co-founder of al
Shabaab, has been killed," Rear Admiral John Kirby, the
Pentagon's press secretary, said in a statement.
Since taking charge of al Shabaab in 2008, Godane had
restyled the group as a global player in the al Qaeda network,
carrying out bombings and suicide attacks in Somalia and
elsewhere in the region, including the Sept. 21, 2013, attack on
the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, that killed 67
people.
Godane publicly claimed responsibility for the Westgate
attack, saying it was revenge for Kenyan and Western involvement
in Somalia and noting its proximity to the anniversary of the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
His death leaves a gap in al Shabaab's leadership and was
seen as posing the biggest challenge to the group's unity since
it emerged as a fighting force eight years ago.
Abdi Ayante, director of the Heritage Institute for Policy
Studies in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, said Godane's death
would be "a game changer in many ways for al Shabaab."
"What is likely to happen is a struggle for power," he said
a day before the Pentagon confirmed Godane's death. Ayante said
fragmentation was also possible in the absence of a leader with
Godane's experience and ruthless approach to dissent.
"He was a strong leader of al Shabaab .. and had basically
taken care of rivals pretty effectively," said Matthew Olsen,
director of the U.S. government's National Counterterrorism
Center.
Al Shabaab is a "very fractious" group, and "there are a
number of potential candidates" to succeed Godane, Olsen told
reporters.
U.S. forces struck Godane's encampment in south-central
Somalia with Hellfire missiles and laser-guided munitions on
Monday, but the Pentagon did not confirm his death until Friday,
saying it was still assessing the results of the airstrike.
U.S. President Barack Obama, attending a NATO summit in
Wales, mentioned the confirmation to reporters, saying: "We
released today the fact that we have killed the leader of al
Shabaab in Somalia."
He also noted the United States has worked persistently to
degrade the group's operations.
AMNESTY
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud confirmed Godane's
killing, saying U.S. forces conducted the airstrike with the
full knowledge and agreement of Somalia's government.
In a statement, Mohamud said that while an extreme hard core
may fight over the leadership of al Shabaab, his government was
willing to offer a 45-day amnesty to al Shabaab members who
renounce their links to the Islamist group and to al Qaeda.
"Those who choose to remain know their fate. Al Shabaab is
collapsing," the Somali president said, adding: "I say to the
members of al Shabaab: Godane is dead and now is the chance for
members of al Shabaab to embrace peace."
Somalia's government, with support from African peacekeepers
and Western intelligence, has battled to curb al Shabaab's
influence and drive the group from areas it has continued to
control since it was expelled from Mogadishu in 2011.
In the Pentagon's statement, Kirby said that "removing
Godane from the battlefield is a major symbolic and operational
loss to al Shabaab."
A separate statement from White House Press Secretary Josh
Earnest said the operation that killed Godane was the result of
"years of painstaking work by our intelligence, military and law
enforcement professionals."
The Obama administration would continue to use financial,
diplomatic, intelligence and military tools to address the
threat posed by al Shabaab, Earnest said.
But Theo Dolan of the Washington-based, government-funded
U.S. Institute of Peace said Godane's killing could bring more
violence.
"For Kenya, this means the very real threat of reprisal
attacks by local al Shabaab offshoot groups and the potential
for more coordinated violence in the longer term," Dolan said.
Unlike the Westgate mall attacks, which targeted foreigners and
wealthy Kenyans, recent violence has hit everyday Kenyans, Dolan
said.
The U.S. State Department declared al Shabaab a foreign
terrorist organization in 2008.
The Pentagon did not say from where it launched the attack
on Godane, but United States and France have stationed some
military operations at a base in Djibouti, to the northwest of
Somalia.
Foreign military personnel from the base were targeted by
two al Shabaab suicide bombers earlier this year. The attack
killed a Turkish national and wounded several Western military
personnel. No U.S. troops were hurt.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart and Warren Strobel in
Washington, Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu, Edmund Blair and Drazen
Jorgic in Nairobi; Editing by Doina Chiacu, G Crosse, Susan
Heavey and James Macharia)