* Journalists arrested for protesting station closure
* Government says station broadcast anti-Somaliland
propaganda
HARGEISA Jan 15 Somaliland has shut down
a private television station it accuses of airing
anti-government propaganda, and arrested 13 journalists as they
held a protest against the move, a minister said on Sunday.
Minister of Interior Mohamed Nour Arrale said that the
government of the breakaway territory had suspended the licence
of Horn Cable TV, which was taken off air on Saturday.
"Its activities have been suspended for disseminating
anti-Somaliland propaganda which contradicts the freedom of
media," he said told reporters, without elaborating.
Journalists in the capital Hargeisa held a demonstration
against the closure on Sunday, but police dispersed it and
arrested 13.
"Their demonstration this morning was illegal. They have not
informed the ministry of interior and we have not given them
permission to hold the demonstration," Arrale said.
"One journalist was not only carrying a pistol, but hit a
student with the butt of the pistol. This was illegal. We will
investigate and release those who are innocent."
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and
has enjoyed relative stability compared to the rest of Somalia.
But it has not been formally recognised internationally.
The National Union of Somali Journalists condemned the
shutdown and arrests. It said the action against Horn Cable
arose from its coverage of a district tribal meeting in which
politicians and elders announced an autonomous administration.
"The operations of the private media continue to go hand in
hand with sustained harassment, intimidation, arrests and
persecution in Somaliland," Ahmed Mohamud Mohamed, an NUSOJ
official and a news editor at Horn Cable TV in neighbouring
Puntland, said in a statement.
"This act is a blatant misuse of powers by authorities."
The United Nations has in the past expressed its concern
about press freedom being under threat in Somaliland and greater
Somalia.
(Reporting Hussein Ali Noor; Writing by George Obulutsa,
editing by Rosalind Russell)