BANGKOK, Sept 6 Thai auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl said on Tuesday it expected 2016 revenue and net profit to fall 5 percent from a year earlier, as Thailand's auto industry has not fully recovered from a slowdown in the past three years.

Auto sales in Thailand have been weak since May 2013, after the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.

The company's revenue may rise 5 percent next year if total industry auto sales pick up and hit 2 million cars, Nuttakajorn Yanpirat, Somboon's vice president for finance, told reporters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)