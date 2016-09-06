* Expects revenue, profit to fall 5 pct in 2016

BANGKOK, Sept 6 Thai auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl said on Tuesday it expected 2016 revenue and net profit to fall 5 percent from a year earlier, as Thailand's auto industry has not fully recovered from a slowdown in the past three years.

Auto sales in Thailand have been weak since May 2013, after the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.

The company's revenue may rise 5 percent next year if total industry auto sales pick up and hit 2 million cars, Nuttakajorn Yanpirat, Somboon's vice president for finance, told reporters.

Somboon's net profit rose 4 percent in the first half, but third-quarter sales are likely to be weak as one of its major customers stopped a production line for plant relocation, he said.

Total industry auto sales are expected be stable at 1.9 million cars in 2016, of which 700,000-800,000 for domestic and the rest for exports, he said adding the sector has bottomed out and domestic sales should recover next year on improving economic outlook.

Somboon is a key supplier to Toyota Motor Corp Mitsubishi Motor Corp and Kubota Corp. The three contributed about 75 percent of its first-half sales.

