BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thai auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl said on Tuesday it expected 2014 revenue to fall 10 percent from a year earlier, in line with the weak domestic industry hit by months of political unrest.

But the company expected revenue to rise 5-7 percent in 2015 when the domestic auto production is expected to increase, Napatsorn Kitaphanich, vice president told reporters.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)