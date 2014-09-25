BRIEF-Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
Sept 25 Somfy SA :
* Said on Wednesday its investment division Somfy Participations agreed to buy the bare ownership all Pellenc SA shares still held by Roger Pellenc and his associates
* These shares represent 51.36 pct of Pellenc SA's share capital
* Roger Pellenc and his associates are to keep usufruct of those shares up to their automatic extinction no later than on June 30, 2017
* Somfy Participations current stake in Pellenc SA is 47.23 pct
* Buyback of the bare ownership of the shares expected by the end of 2014 or at the beginning of 2015
