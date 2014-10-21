UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 21 Somfy SA
* Q3 revenue 243.5 million euros versus 252.3 million euros last year Source text bit.ly/1t9BUSN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.