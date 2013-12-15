TOKYO Dec 15 Sompo Japan Insurance said on
Sunday it was in talks to buy Canopius Group, privately-held
insurance and reinsurance group operating in the Lloyd's of
London insurance market.
Nikkei business daily said the Japanese company and Canopius
shareholders are expected to reach an agreement as early as this
week in a deal valued at about 100 billion yen ($970 million).
A Sompo Japan spokesman declined to comment on the timing of
the agreement and the deal value. Sompo Japan is a unit of NKSJ
Holdings, one of Japan's top three property-casualty
insurers.
Lloyd's syndicate Canopius operates in Europe, the United
States, Singapore and Australia. It had gross written premiums
of 692 million pounds ($1.13 billion) in 2012 and has 560
employees, according to the company website. It is 84 percent
owned by funds managed by private equity group Bregal Capital
LLP.
Japanese insurers have been aggressively buying overseas
assets as they seek growth beyond home markets, where ageing
population poses greater challenges to expand their revenues.
Rival Tokio Marine Holdings acquired U.S. insurer
Delphi for about $2.7 billion in 2011.
Earlier this month Japan's fourth-largest private life
insurer, Sumitomo Life Insurance, bought a 40 percent
stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara Indonesia
BBNI.JK for 4.2 trillion rupiah ($351.10 million).
($1 = 103.1400 Japanese yen)
($1 = 0.6143 British pounds)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Michael Perry)