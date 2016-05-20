BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 16.75 million shares, representing 4.14 pct of outstanding
* Says share repurchase up to 33.5 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 23 to Nov. 17
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.