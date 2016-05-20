May 20 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 16.75 million shares, representing 4.14 pct of outstanding

* Says share repurchase up to 33.5 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 23 to Nov. 17

