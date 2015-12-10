(Recasts with source confirmation)

TOKYO, Dec 10 Property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc plans to sell its 9 percent stake in SCOR, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the French firm has resisted Sompo Japan's attempt to raise its holdings.

Sompo Japan in March agreed to acquire a 7.8 percent stake from SCOR's largest shareholder, Swiss investment firm Patinex AG. The Japanese company said at the time the stake was worth about 60 billion yen ($493.75 million). It also said it planned to raise the stake to 15 percent and have a seat on the board.

But as a reinsurer, which underwrites risks of other insurance companies, SCOR was concerned that a closer tie with Sompo Japan would hurt ties with its own insurance clients, especially, Japanese insurers like Tokio Marine Holdings and MS&AD Insurance Group, the industry sources said, declining to be named because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Sompo Japan is likely to announce its decision to give up acquiring more of SCOR as early as this week, one of the people said.

In a statement, Sompo Japan said it is reviewing its equity participation in SCOR but nothing has been decided.

The decision would mark a setback to Sompo Japan, which lags behind its rivals in major overseas expansion.

In June, Tokio Marine agreed to buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc for $7.5 billion, in what would be this year's biggest M&A deal by a Japanese company.

In September, MS&AD agreed to pay $5.3 billion for Amlin PLC , an underwriter in the Lloyd's of London specialist insurance market.

