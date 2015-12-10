PARIS Dec 10 Shares in Scor fell 6 percent on
Thursday after reports property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Holdings Inc plans to sell its 9 percent
stake in the French reinsurer.
The French firm has resisted Sompo Japan's attempt to raise
its holdings, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Sompo Japan is likely to announce its decision to give up
acquiring more of SCOR as early as this week, according to a
source.
In a statement, Sompo Japan said it is reviewing its equity
participation in SCOR, but nothing has been decided.
Scor share price was down 5.6 pct at 0811 GMT.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish)