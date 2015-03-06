TOKYO, March 6 Property and casualty insurer
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc said on Friday it
has agreed to acquire a 7.8 percent stake in French reinsurer
Scor and plans to raise it to at least 15 percent.
The Japanese company said it will acquire the 7.8 percent
stake from Scor's largest shareholder, Patinex AG. The stake is
worth about 60 billion yen ($500 million) based on Scor's share
price, it said.
Sompo Japan said it plans to buy additional shares from the
market and other major shareholders to bring its stake to 15
percent or more in the future.
($1 = 120.1200 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)