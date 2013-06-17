(Corrects company's name throughout text and in media slug to
Sona Petroleum from Sona Energy)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Malaysia's Sona Petroleum
plans to raise more than 500 million ringgit ($159.62 million)
in an initial public share offering, making it the biggest
special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to be listed so far
in the southeast Asian country.
Sona Petroleum said in a statement on Friday it would offer
1.1 billion ordinary shares at an issue price of 0.50 ringgit
per share. Each share will be issued with a free detachable
warrant.
The oil and gas company did not give a specific date for its
debut on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange, but said the
Securities Commission had approved the IPO.
SPACs like Sona Petroleum are known as blank cheque IPOs as
the firms raise money through the stock exchange without a
single asset other than a plan to buy assets or other firms that
will be injected into the entity.
In this case, Sona Petroleum will look to buy oil and gas
production assets in southeast Asia, the Middle East and parts
of Africa, the company said. After the acquisitions, the firm
said, it will operate as an independent exploration and
production company.
Sona Petroleum's listing follows an April IPO by another oil
and gas firm, Cliq Energy, which raised about $120
million.
Another two are going for IPOs as political risk ebbs after
May elections, opening up the deal pipeline for 2013. In 2012,
Malaysia had a record year for IPOs with the listing of
plantation operator Felda Global and hospital operator
IHH Healthcare.
($1 = 3.1325 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)