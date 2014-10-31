Oct. 31 Sonae Capital :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 results

* Q3 net loss of 0.57 million euros vs net loss of 2.53 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA up 26.3 pct to 5.97 million euros

* Q3 total operational income up 42.7 pct to 58.74 million euros

* Net debt at end-Sept. of 238.2 million, euros the lowest level since the spin-off

