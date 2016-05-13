LISBON May 13 Sonae sees no signs of a decrease
in the intense competition in Portugal's food retail sector and
will maintain discounts in order to reinforce its market
leadership, even with a slight decline in profitability, its
chief operating officer said.
Sonae, Portugal's largest retailer, reported on Thursday a
52 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on one-off gains
from property deals but underlying earnings and profitability
fell sharply even as sales rose.
"We are not seeing signs of any decrease in the intensity of
the competitive environment and as Sonae retail has good
results, we continue to bet strongly on reinforcing our
leadership even if it may have a negative, but controlled,
impact on profitability," COO Luis Reis told Reuters.
"We don't give guidance, but we will accept a negative
impact on EBITDA margin, although the margin reference is the
one from last year. This year it may be a little lower, but it
will never be substantially lower than last year," he said.
First-quarter EBITDA margin at Sonae's food retail division
is normally the weakest and tends to rise through the year. Its
margin fell 0.4 percentage points to 3.8 percent in the first
quarter from a year ago. At the end of 2015, EBITDA margin
reached 6.2 percent.
Reis said that Sonae's discount strategy had led to a gain
of 0.3 percentage points in market share in the first quarter as
same-store sales rose for the first time in a year.
Sonae's market share is around 27 percent in Portugal.
"We will maintain discounts, we want to continue to gain
market share," said Reis. "There is a decrease in Sonae's
margin, but it is part of our strategy to reinforce our
leadership position in the food market."
Sonae's shares were 1.1 percent lower at 0.927 euros a share
on Friday, while the broader market in Lisbon was off 0.5
percent.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)