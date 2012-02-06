* Sonatel says EBITDA up 3 percent

* Says facing adverse tax, regulatory environment

* Plans to pay 13,050 CFA francs per share in dividend (Adds details of tax, quotes)

DAKAR, Feb 6 Senegalese telecommunications group Sonatel SA said on Monday its net profit for 2011 fell 16 percent following an end of a corporate tax exemption it once enjoyed in Mali.

Sonatel said regulatory and tax burdens were steadily growing, particularly in Senegal, but added its margins will remain strong despite the unfavourable environment.

It said net profit fell 16 percent to 154.37 billion CFA francs ($307.77 million) compared with 184.76 billion in 2010.

Sonatel's 2011 EBITDA profit was up 3 percent to 334.91 billion CFA ($668 million) from 324.24 billion a year ago, but its EBITDA margin was down at 53 percent compared with 54 percent in the same period last year.

Sonatel has said it plans to keep its EBITDA margin - a measure of operating profitability - above 50 percent during fiscal 2012.

"The end of the corporate tax exemption in Mali confirmed the decline in the group's net income but it did not end our ability to generate cash and maintain a good dividend policy," the company said in a statement.

The company, which operates in four west African countries, said incoming traffic growth was also constrained by the adverse effects of a surtax on incoming calls to Guinea and Senegal.

Turnover grew 6.5 percent to 635.36 billion CFA francs.

Sonatel, one of the top companies listed on the West African regional BRVM Bourse, said it will pay a net dividend of 13,050 CFA per share, compared with 12,600 the previous year.

The firm, part-owned by France Telecom, said it has a total market share of 61 percent in Senegal, up by 1 percent; 30 percent in Guinea, up by 2 percent; and 37 percent in Guinea Bissau, up by 6 percent, compared with last year.

However, its market share in Mali fell by 9 percent to 6o percent in the face of growing competition.

Analysts have long admired Sonatel's healthy operating margins, but believed they were vulnerable to competition, notably in Senegal from Millicom International Cellular SA's Tigo unit and Sudan's Sudatel Telecom Group Ltd .

($1 = 501.5730 CFA francs) (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Andre Grenon)