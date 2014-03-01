ABIDJAN, March 1 Senegalese telecom company
Sonatel's net profit for 2013 rose 11.1 percent to 190
billion CFA francs ($400 million), from 171 billion CFA francs
the previous year, the company said on the website of the West
Africa bourse.
Sonatel is part owned by France's Orange.
Turnover rose 11.3 percent to 738 billion CFA francs from
663 billion in 2012. The company will pay a net dividend of
1,395 CFA francs per share from 1,350 CFA francs the previous
year.
"The Group will continue its various transformation projects
to improve operational excellence and strengthen its leadership
value in all the countries in which it has a presence," said the
statement.
($1 = 474.9350 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Toby Chopra)