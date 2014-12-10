BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
LONDON Dec 10 The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), attempting a hostile takeover of Songbird Estates , said another Songbird shareholder had said it plans to accept the sovereign wealth fund's offer, bringing acceptances to 32 percent.
QIA and its bidding partner, U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners, on Thursday launched a 350-pence-a-share offer to shareholders for the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district.
EMS Capital, the holder of around 4 percent of Songbird's share capital, had said on Wednesday that it would accept the offer.
"Taken together with the letter of intention from Madison International Realty announced on 8 Dec, QIA and Brookfield have so far received public support from holders of approximately 31.6 percent of Songbird's free float," the bidders said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016