BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
LONDON Dec 10 The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), attempting a hostile takeover of Songbird Estates , said another Songbird shareholder had said it plans to accept the sovereign wealth fund's offer, bringing acceptances to 32 percent.
QIA and its bidding partner, U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners, on Thursday launched a 350-pence-a-share offer to shareholders for the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district.
EMS Capital, the holder of around 4 percent of Songbird's share capital, had said on Wednesday that it would accept the offer.
"Taken together with the letter of intention from Madison International Realty announced on 8 Dec, QIA and Brookfield have so far received public support from holders of approximately 31.6 percent of Songbird's free float," the bidders said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.