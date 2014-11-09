* Canary Wharf group to build houses alongside offices
* New developments in financial centre break tradition
* London workers traditionally prefer to commute
* But living styles changing and worker numbers booming
* Songbird Estates now attracting potential buyers
* Hopes low rents will tempt in tech workers too
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Nov 9 Canary Wharf Group's plans for
high-rise living in London's transformed financial centre mark a
new departure for it and workers in Britain's capital who have
til now preferred to live at a distance from their offices.
Having successfully revamped what were derelict docks into a
gleaming collection of skyscrapers, the group is confident it
can persuade bankers and lawyers to call the area on London's
eastern flank their home as well as their place of work.
Songbird Estates, which owns 69 percent of the
Canary Wharf Group, is one of the front runners in the race to
capitalise on an expected explosion in London's population with
a plan for luxury high-rise apartments that could double the
size of the original wharf development estate.
"People are working differently now. They might come in and
work until small hours in the morning and want to be able to get
home," said Nick Parr, a partner at London estate agent Knight
Frank. He added that modern living now had a "south east Asian
influence - where everything goes on 24 hours a day and is all
on your door step when you need it."
Canary Wharf Group's first foray into residential
development has already attracted would-be buyers to it: Last
week the company rejected a 2.2 billion pound takeover approach
from the Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property
Partners, saying it significantly undervalued the group.
The plans for Canary Wharf living include a 60-storey
residential skyscraper and Wood Wharf, a 20-acre riverside
development complete with a school, apartments and a medical
clinic on the banks of the Thames.
Canary Wharf Group is betting that workers are increasingly
willing to jettison the traditional British commute via train
and bus from suburban areas encircling the capital in favour of
high-rise living in the metropolis.
Its build coincides with a rapid growth in London's
population, which will shortly hit 8.6 million people - its
pre-World War Two peak - and grow by a further 2.7 million by
2050, according to estimates from the Greater London Authority.
RENTS AND TRANSPORT
After a hiatus following the financial crisis, the number of
new residential developments in London has started to grow again
in recent years.
Some 6,600 developments were launched in the first half of
2014, more than double the 3,000 units started in the same
period two to three years ago, according to investment
management firm Jones Lang LaSalle which specialises in real
estate.
Canary Wharf's development stands out for two reasons.
First, its office space is much cheaper than the rest of
London with rents of 38.50 pounds per square foot, compared to
107.50 in the West End, 58.50 in the City and 52.20 on the
Southbank, according to real estate consultancy CBRE.
Secondly, a new high speed transport link - Cross Rail -
connecting east and west London could rid the estate of its
image as a peripheral destination.
The 15 billion-pound railway will transport people from
London's major international airport Heathrow to the estate in
under 40 minutes and to commuter hub Maidenhead, roughly 30
miles from the capital, in just 55 minutes, with no change of
train required.
The estate is already connected to the city's transport
network through the Dockland's Light Railway and Jubilee
underground rail line, churning out 100,000 commuters on
weekdays and around 50,000 people on Saturdays.
TECH IN TOWER HAMLETS
While some Londoners baulk at the prospect of living in the
city's East End, once more famous for slums than skyscrapers,
Canary Wharf's development is likely to appeal to overseas
professionals unperturbed about living outside the city centre.
Songbird is also counting on its cheap rents to lure the
creative industries - media, technology and telecommunications
firms - away from their traditional base around London's Old
Street, and the developing hub around King's Cross, soon to be
home to Google.
The so-called TMT sector is famously footloose in its search
for premises at good value and has already driven up demand for
office space in London.
Some firms, mainly financial technology ones, have already
migrated to Canary Wharf's "Level39", a space for start-up and
high growth companies in the estate's flagship Canada Square
building.
"What we've noticed in the last 12 to 18 months is the
amount of tenants who are actively looking in Canary Wharf for
office space as an alternative location to their traditional
search areas," said Sarah Shell, a director at Jones Lang
LaSalle.
"It's a viable and more acceptable location partly because
of cost, the quality of buildings down there, and also the
different types of tenants."
Tower Hamlets, the London borough in which Canary Wharf
resides, is already the fastest growing borough in London. Its
population rose 29 percent in the ten years to 2011, boosted by
an influx of people from overseas, in particular south Asia.
Average house prices in Tower Hamlets have risen to almost
600,000 pounds, making it the twelfth most expensive borough in
London, but the area hosts large disparities in wealth: bankers
and lawyers drive luxury cars past council estates where
unemployment and child poverty are high.
Local politicians are hoping Canary Wharf's Wood Wharf
development will create more local jobs.
It may also spur more takeover offers for its owner.
(Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Sophie Walker)