LONDON Dec 4 Qatar Investment Authority and
Brookfield Property Partners have offered 2.6 billion
pounds ($4.1 billion) for the majority owner of London's Canary
Wharf, higher than an earlier approach but still short of
Songbird's own expectations.
The partners said on Thursday they would offer 3.50 pounds
in cash for each share in Songbird Estates, 55 pence a
share more than their bid last month, which Songbird rejected,
saying it "significantly undervalued" the owner of the business
district in East London.
The QIA already owns 28.6 percent of Songbird, which in turn
owns 69 percent of Canary Wharf Group, the owner of the estate
which rivals the City of London as a financial services centre.
Songbird has said an upturn in property values meant it was
now worth 2.82 billion pounds.
QIA said it was seeking to simplify the ownership and
governance structure of Songbird, and ultimately also Canary
Wharf Group. "The Songbird Offer provides what we believe is a
highly attractive opportunity for shareholders to exit an
illiquid investment," it said.
($1 = 0.6373 pounds)
