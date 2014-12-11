LONDON Dec 11 Songbird Estates, the
subject of a 2.6 billion pound ($4 billion) hostile takeover
bid from a Qatari-led group, said it was too early to speculate
on the intentions of the majority of its shareholders.
The company, the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial
district, said it was issuing a statement in response to press
comment after a British media outlet said investors were poised
to reject the Qatari bid.
"No guarantees as to the intentions of any shareholders or
any other statements of support with respect to
the offer have therefore been sought or received by the board of
Songbird at this time," Songbird said in its statement on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.6361 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)