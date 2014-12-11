(Adds Songbird comment, background)
LONDON Dec 11 Songbird Estates, the
subject of a 2.6 billion pound ($4 billion) hostile takeover bid
from a Qatari-led group, said it was too early to speculate on
the intentions of the majority of its shareholders.
The company, the owner of London's Canary Wharf financial
district, said it was issuing a statement in response to press
comment after a British media outlet quoting an unnamed Songbird
executive said investors were poised to reject the Qatari bid.
"No guarantees as to the intentions of any shareholders or
any other statements of support with respect to
the offer have therefore been sought or received by the board of
Songbird at this time," Songbird said in its statement on
Thursday.
Songbird said it would make known its view on the offer from
Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners
after the suitors had published their offer document.
The company said on Friday that the 350 pence per share bid
was too low, but has yet to formally reject it.
The Qatari-led group last week launched the offer direct to
shareholders and has since said investors with nearly a third of
the Songbird's free float have pledged support for its approach.
QIA's hostile move had followed the rejection of an earlier
295 pence-a-share bid.
Songbird shares closed down 1.1 percent at 334.75 pence on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.6361 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes and Vincent
Baby)