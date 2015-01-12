LONDON Jan 12 The owner of London's Canary Wharf financial district advised its investors to reject a Qatari-led $4 billion takeover bid on Monday, saying the offer undervalued the company and its prospects.

Songbird Estates Plc said the 350 pence per share cash offer from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners LP did not reflect the value of its property of growth potential.

"The board remains unmoved in its view that the offer does not reflect the full value of the business, its unique operating platform and its prospects," said David Pritchard, the independent chairman of Songbird. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)