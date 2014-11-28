LONDON Nov 28 Songbird Estates, the
majority owner of London's Canary Wharf, has had discussions
with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property
Partners on a takeover offer but received no further
proposal, it said on Friday.
The company, in which QIA already has a 28.6 percent stake,
rejected an initial approach of 295 pence per share on Nov. 7,
saying it undervalued the group.
Songbird said that since June 30 its adjusted net asset
value (NAV) had risen 19.2 percent to 381 pence a share at Nov.
27, thanks to improvement in the London property investment
market and developments in its Canary Wharf Estate.
