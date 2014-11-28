LONDON Nov 28 Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London's Canary Wharf, has had discussions with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners on a takeover offer but received no further proposal, it said on Friday.

The company, in which QIA already has a 28.6 percent stake, rejected an initial approach of 295 pence per share on Nov. 7, saying it undervalued the group.

Songbird said that since June 30 its adjusted net asset value (NAV) had risen 19.2 percent to 381 pence a share at Nov. 27, thanks to improvement in the London property investment market and developments in its Canary Wharf Estate.

