* H1 adjusted net assets per share up 6.2 pct to 223p
* Faces costs for fixing Walkie Talkie tower
* Questionmark over Shell HQ development
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Sept 13 Songbird Estates, the
majority owner of Canary Wharf Group, faces a bill which could
rise to several million pounds after two major setbacks in the
space of two weeks.
The first is the cost of fixing London's "Walkie Talkie"
skyscraper, which reflected sunlight off its concave structure
at such intensity it melted parts of a car, a sum that will be
"in the low single-digit millions", its chairman David Pritchard
said on Friday.
Its other headache has been the fact its Qatari-backed
development of Royal Dutch Shell's new British
headquarters was thrown into doubt after the government decided
to review plans given the green light by local officials, a move
it called "disappointing".
"We are talking to everybody about the next steps,"
Pritchard said, adding that typical costs for such delays are
between 1 and 2 million pounds ($1.6 to $3.2 million).
The glass-clad Walkie Talkie, so called because of its
distinctive flared shape, was blamed for warping the wing
mirror, panels and badge on a Jaguar car parked on the street
below the 37-storey building that is under construction.
Canary Wharf, which said it was not yet clear who would bear
the costs of fixing the building, is developing the tower with
Land Securities.
"The costs to date have been very minor and we are talking
to specialist consultants about a long-term solution," Pritchard
said on a call following Songbird's half-year results. "It will
be in the low single-digit millions."
Canary Wharf Group, which controls the east London financial
district of the same name, moved into other parts of London such
as the south bank, where Shell's new HQ is planned, as the
financial crisis took its toll on its traditional banking
tenants.
The company, which also on Friday said its adjusted net
assets per share rose 6.2 percent to 223 pence over the six
months to June 30, reiterated its plan to become less reliant on
the banking sector, where demand for new offices has dried up
and rents are stagnant.
Ahead of the five-year anniversary on Sunday of the collapse
of Lehman Brothers - which was one of Canary Wharf Group's
largest tenants and occupied a building now used by JP Morgan
- Pritchard said the company's estate would contain more
apartments, shops and media and technology tenants in five
years' time.