UPDATE 2-Jupiter sees Q1 asset boost from investment gains, inflows
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
LONDON, Sept 18 Songbird Estates Plc
* H1 pretax profit 270.3 million stg versus 263.8 million stg year ago
* Adjusted nav per share £3.19 compared with £2.90 at 31 december 2013, an increase of 10.0%
* Remains extremely positive about group's prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
DUBAI, April 26 Shares in Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank rose 9 percent in early trading on Wednesday after it agreed to start talks with Saudi British Bank (SABB) about a merger that could create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly $80 billion.