Oct 9 Songbird Estates Plc :
* U.S. bankruptcy court for southern district of New York
has approved settlement between three Canary Wharf Group
entities and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc of claims filed in
September 2009
* Settlement agreement provides that CWG's claims will be
allowed in aggregate amount of $350 mln
* CWG will also be entitled to receive any further
distribution paid to LBHI class 9A claimants
* Initial payments on settlement are expected in October
2014
* Claims filed against LBHI concerning losses suffered on
former Lehman Brothers limited, now J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, NA
building at 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf
