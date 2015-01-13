BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
Jan 13 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 289.9 million shares to end, shares to start trading on January 15
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/14U6ZRv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1