NEW DELHI Under siege after its trouncing in the assembly elections, Congress party brought leader Sonia Gandhi out for a rare news conference on Wednesday to stamp out a growing sense of crisis.

"Whether we win or lose, every election has a lesson for us," Gandhi, who heads the party, told a news conference at her home in New Delhi. "We have to pull our socks up."

Gandhi's son, Rahul, failed to deliver the dramatic comeback for Congress that he had promised in Uttar Pradesh, where the party won just 28 of 403 legislative assembly seats.

The party's flop in Uttar Pradesh and its loss in two of four other states that went to the polls over the past month have cast doubt on Rahul's capacity to become the next member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to lead the country.

It was also a fresh blow to the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which is already beset by unreliable coalition allies and stuck in a policy paralysis despite the need for reform to reverse a slowdown in economic growth.

"I don't think the results of the state assembly elections will damage the UPA government," said Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi, who makes few public appearances, spoke firmly and appeared to be in good health. Six months ago, the Italian-born widow of assassinated former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi underwent surgery in the United States for an undisclosed condition.

She said Congress was defeated in Uttar Pradesh because it had chosen poor candidates, was organisationally weak and voters were angry with the central government over the country's stubbornly high rate of inflation.

She parried a question on Rahul Gandhi's credibility as a successor to Singh as prime minister after the 2014 general elections, saying: "There is still time to decide on the UPA's prime ministerial candidate for 2014. It's only 2012."

