* Fung Brands buys 80 pct stake
* Rykiel family retains 20 pct
* Nathalie Rykiel stays on as Vice Chairman
* Says time to end family-controlled business model
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Feb 21 Sonia Rykiel, the Parisian
fshion brand known for brightly coloured striped woollen
outfits, has sold control to Hong Kong investors to give it the
financial firepower to enter major markets such as China and the
United States.
Fung Brands, an investment company backed by Hong Kong
billionaires Victor and William Fung, is acquiring 80 percent of
Sonia Rykiel, with the founding family retaining a 20 percent
stake. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Alongside Hermes, Sonia Rykiel was one of the last
French fashion luxury brands still to be owned by its founding
family.
Most major French fashion brands are either part of LVMH
, PPR or Richemont, or controlled by
industrial, financial or foreign investors.
"We had to open our eyes to the fact that we had come to the
end of our family (business) model," Nathalie Rykiel, daughter
of founder Sonia Rykiel and chairwoman of the company, told
Reuters in a phone interview on Tuesday.
"I took the brand as far as I could alone. But the family
needed the financial, strategic and human resources to make this
brand what it was destined to become, which is a global brand."
She said Fung Brands would give it the means to expand in
Asia and North America, open more shops and have a bigger
advertising budget.
Sonia Rykiel was created in 1968, when France was rocked by
violent student riots, with the aim of creating a
counter-culture to stiff, bourgeois dress codes with inside-out
stitches and extra-short skirts. Later, it produced sex toy
collections.
Rykiel said several potential buyers had shown their hand,
including big groups, but she chose to shock once more by
selling control to Hong Kong investors.
"That one of the last family-owned French luxury brands lets
Hong Kong investors come into its capital amuses me a lot," she
said. "And I prefer to be the flagship brand of a company like
Fung Brands than just one of many brands within a large group."
Sonia Rykiel will sit alongside shoemaker Robert Clergerie
and Belgian fine leather goods maker Delvaux, both acquired by
Fung Brands last year.
Nathalie Rykiel, who will be vice chairman, will give up the
day-to-day running of Sonia Rykiel, leaving it to Fung Brands
Chief Executive Jean-Marc Loubier, a fashion veteran who used to
run luxury brands Celine, Louis Vuitton and Escada.
The Fung family is behind the Li & Fung trading house
, which is the parent of Hong Kong-based luxury
menswear maker and distribution group Trinity, in turn
the owner of Italian menswear brand Cerruti since 2010.
SEDUCING FOREIGN BUYERS
Loubier said he planned to revamp Sonia Rykiel's product
portfolio, expand its leather goods offer and make it more
accessible to foreign buyers with a different approach to
fashion than Parisians.
But he wanted to preserve the brand's identity, which
fashion observers describe as irreverent and non-conformist and
which chimed with the spirit of the Saint-Germain des Pres
district of Paris famous for its writers' meetings at cafes and
where the brand is still headquartered.
"This brand's (style) codes are very rich," Loubier told
Reuters in an interview. "It has a status (in terms of fashion
notoriety) which does not correspond to its worldwide presence.
It has extraordinary potential."
While many luxury fashion brands have enjoyed sales growth
of above 10 percent in the past two years, Sonia Rykiel has seen
revenue stagnate even though it regularly gets rave reviews from
fashion critics.
In 2011, revenue remained at around 90 million euros ($119
million), as in 2010, and the company was at break-even.
Loubier said the brand would continue to hold fashion shows
and that Scottish-born April Crichton, who officially became
Sonia Rykiel's creative director in September after many years
at the house, would remain in her post.
Loubier said Fung Brands would also continue to look for
other investment opportunities.
The Sonia Rykiel company includes four lines: its high-end
ready-to-wear line Sonia Rykiel, its cheaper and more
youth-oriented Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, its children's line Rykiel
Enfant and home furnishings line Sonia Rykiel Maison.
Sonia Rykiel employs 365 people and distributes its products
through 65 of its own boutiques and nearly 2,000 other stores in
more than 30 countries.
($1 = 0.7538 euros)
(Editing by David Cowell)