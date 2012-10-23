Oct 23 Sonic Automotive Inc, the
third-largest U.S. dealership group, reported on Tuesday a
higher adjusted profit for the third quarter, helped by higher
vehicle sales as well as lower costs.
Excluding one-time items, Sonic reported adjusted earnings
of $21.3 million, or 40 cents per share, up from $19.4 million
or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net income during the third quarter fell to $10 million, or
21 cents per share, from 34 cents per share a year before.
During the quarter, Sonic repurchased some senior notes, leading
to a pre-tax charge of $18.5 million, or 19 cents per share.
The move simplified Sonic's capital structure and delayed
its earliest debt maturity to 2018, the company said. Revenue
rose 11.7 percent to nearly $2.2 billion.