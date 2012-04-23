* First-qtr earnings per shr just miss analyst expectations
* Sonic shares fall 11 pct
* Sonic reaffirms 2012 guidance of $1.55-$1.65 a share
April 23 Sonic Automotive Inc, one of
the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, reported a slightly
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, sending its
shares down more than 11 percent.
First-quarter earnings from continuing operations were $19.5
million, or 33 cents per share, up 24 percent from $15.7
million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. This missed
analysts' expectations of 34 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from new vehicle sales rose 12 percent.
While Sonic's shares plunged on the New York Stock Exchange,
its counterparts among major U.S. auto dealer groups showed
losses that were not nearly as sharp as Sonic's.
No. 1 U.S. auto dealer group AutoNation Inc's shares
were down 1 percent, No. 2 Penske Automotive shares fell 3
percent, and No. 3 Group 1 Automotive shares were also
down 3 percent.
The wider S&P Index was off 1.3 percent.
First-quarter total revenue for the Charlotte, North
Carolina-based dealer group rose 9 percent to $1.98 billion,
about in line with the analysts' average estimate of $2 billion.
For the quarter, net income rose 37 percent to $20.5
million, including $1.03 million in income from discontinued
operations.
Sonic confirmed its forecast of 2012 earnings from
continuing operations of between $1.55 and $1.65 per share.
The company also announced a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents
per share in cash for stockholders as of June 15.
Sonic is heavily reliant on Honda, and rival Group
1 Automotive Inc depends on Toyota. In the first
quarter, Toyota's U.S. new-vehicle sales rose 12 percent, and
Honda's rose only 4 percent.
Sonic's shares fell $1.98, or 11.04 percent, to $15.95 in
morning New York Stock Exchange trading.