* EPS of 43c beats Wall Street expectations of 41c

* Honda, Toyota rebound after 2011 earthquake boosted Sonic sales

* Sonic stock repurchase program now funded at $130 mln

July 23 Sonic Automotive Inc reported a 32 percent increase in second-quarter net income on a recovering new car market and record used-vehicle volume, the third-largest U.S. auto dealer group said on Monday.

Excluding one-time items, Sonic's earnings were 43 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company rose 12.3 percent to $2.19 billion.

Sonic sold 34,396 new vehicles in the quarter, up from 28,125 a year earlier. Used-vehicle sales rose to 27,528 from 26,799.

Net income was $28.2 million, or 47 cents per share, up from $21.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings per share reflected a 3-cent loss related to the repurchase of $20.2 million in convertible senior notes and a 6-cent gain from a tax settlement.

Sonic's dealerships rely on Honda Motor Co products, which made up 13 percent of the company's 2011 new-vehicle revenue. Honda sales were pressured in the year-earlier quarter because of the Japan earthquake and tsunami, which crimped availability of those vehicles.

In the first half of 2012, Honda's U.S. sales rose 15.4 percent, just slightly higher than the rate of the industry.

BMW was the No. 1 brand for Sonic in 2011 sales, accounting for nearly 19 percent of the company's revenue. BMW's U.S. sales are up 10.5 percent in the first half of 2012, lagging the industry average.

Luxury brands accounted for 52 percent of Sonic's 2011 new-vehicle sales, while import mass-market brands led by Honda and Toyota Motor Corp made up another 31 percent. The domestic U.S. automakers accounted for only 17 percent.

Toyota's sales were also lower a year earlier because of the Japanese earthquake. The automaker's first-half U.S. sales this year rose 29 percent.

In 2011, Toyota accounted for about 10 percent of Sonic's new-vehicle sales.

After the second quarter ended, Sonic's board approved an additional $100 million for the company's program to repurchase Class A common stock, bringing the total available to about $130 million.