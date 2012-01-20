* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.45-$0.47 vs $0.59-$0.63 prior outlook
* Cites lower demand in N.America, Europe
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct
Jan 20 Packaging material maker Sonoco
Products Co cut its earnings forecast for the fourth
quarter, hurt by weakness in its North American and European
tube and paper operations.
The company said it is implementing additional restructuring
actions to cut costs and keep them in line with lower demand.
In the quarter, the company, which makes consumer and
industrial packaging products, expects to record an after-tax
charge of 10 cents a share from its previously announced and
additional restructuring actions in the quarter.
Sonoco now expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 45
cents to 47 cents a share, down from its prior forecast of 59
cents to 63 cents a share.
Earlier this week, peer MeadWestvaco Corp warned of
lower volumes and production in the fourth quarter.
Sonoco said demand dropped off in the last six weeks of the
October-December period. The company took down its North
American paperboard mill system for about 178 machine operating
days during the quarter.
Tube and core volumes fell 7 percent in North America and in
Europe, on a same-day basis, the company said in a statement.
Sonoco also narrowed its 2011 earnings forecast to $2.28 to
$2.30 per share, from $2.41 to $2.46 per share.
The company plans to change the number of reporting segments
to four from three, starting from the fourth quarter, following
its $550 million acquisition of protective-packaging maker
Tegrant Corp last year.
The company expects to announce the fourth-quarter results
on Feb. 9.
Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company were
down 4 percent at $32.34 in early trading on the New York Stock
Exchange. Earlier in the session, they touched a one-month low
of $32.10.