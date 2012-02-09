Feb 9 Packaging material maker Sonoco
Products Co posted a lower quarterly profit due to
weakness in its tube and paper operations, and cut its 2012
earnings forecast.
Sonoco expects full-year base earnings of $2.32-$2.42 per
share, down from its earlier forecast of $2.47-$2.57 a share.
Chief Executive Harris DeLoach cited foreign exchange losses
and a higher-than-expected tax rate for the cut in outlook.
Sonoco's fourth-quarter net income fell to $29.5 million, or
29 cents a share, from $34.5 million, or 33 cents a share, a
year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 46 cents a share for the
October-December period, while sales were flat at $1.13 billion.
Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company
closed at $32.85 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.