Dec 2 Packaging material maker Sonoco Products Co forecast 2012 sales above analysts' expectations and reaffirmed its current-year outlook.

The company expects better-than-expected performance in its consumer businesses and recent acquisition of Tegrant to offset sluggish demand in its industrial-focused businesses.

For 2012, Sonoco expects profit to come in the range of $2.47 and $2.57 per share, and sales to grow to about $5 billion helped by higher sales and improved pricing. It expects its recently acquired Tegrant Corp to add about 7 cents a share to profit.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 profit of $2.54 a share on sales of $4.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In October, Sonoco bought privately held Tegrant Corp for $550 million in its largest acquisition yet to expand in the market for protective-packaging products such as molded foam and blister packs.

Shares of the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company were up 1.5 percent at $32.60 in early morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.